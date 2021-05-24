RITZVILLE - Several COVID-19 variants have been confirmed in Adams County, according to the county health department.
Ten confirmed virus cases have been determined to be a variant of the virus, including the “California” variant, the “UK” variant and the “Brazil” variant. The variants were identified through genomic sequencing at the state Department of Health Public Health Laboratory.
Samples were obtained randomly from 10 Adams County residents who tested positive for the virus in late April and early May.
“Variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19 are now widespread throughout Washington State,” stated Dr. Alex Brzezny, the county’s health officer. “In our part of the state, the ‘California’ variant is most common. Finding both UK and Brazilian strains was more surprising. All of these variants are more infectious, which means they spread more easily from person to person. The observations suggest that many people who become infected have more severe disease, and we are also seeing their ages to be younger. The good news is that the vaccines against COVID used in the U.S. show a good effectiveness against the variants. For that reason, the next best thing you can do is to get the COVID-19 shot as soon as possible to bring COVID-19 rates down and protect our neighborhoods.”