MAZAMA - Large land masses gave way on the North Cascades Highway on Wednesday night due to a deluge of evening rainfall, causing gridlock in both directions.
The National Weather Service says up to .75 of an inch accumulated on SR 20 just west of Mazama to the Okanogan County/Whatcom County border within the timespan of 90 minutes.
A landslide that barely missed one motorist who says it had sprawled out 250 ft. across the road, taking some of the road with it at milepost 170, which is about 13 miles east of the Okanogan County/Whatcom County border.
Troopers say at least two large mudslides in the area occurred as a result of excessive precipitation.
SR 20 is now closed at Milepost 134 at Ross Lake in Whatcom County and milepost 173 about six miles west of Mazama in Okanogan County. There is no timeline for reopening of the road which remains closed in both directions.
Motorists in north central Washington must now resort to using I-90 to cross the Cascade Mountain range with US 2 still closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire near Index.