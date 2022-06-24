Outcry over the elimination of federal protections for abortion in the United States is at fever pitch today. Despite Washington remaining a sanctuary state for safe abortions, countless marches opposed the ban are planned across the state, including Moses Lake and Wenatchee. Wenatchee Pride, which is an advocacy group for the LGBTQIA+ community is coordinating a rally that will begin at 5 p.m. today at the corner of Orondo and Chelan avenues at Memorial Park.
"We can’t help but recognize how unreal this moment actually feels, and how serious and harmful the consequences are going to be," the organization wrote in a press release.
The rally in Wenatchee is reportedly being put on in tandem with Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho.
"Abortion is still legal in Washington State. Our health centers in Washington - with our supportive and expert clinical staff — continue to provide the care and resources you've come to rely on. We believe all people — no matter where they live — should have the right to control their own body, life, and future. It is unjust and unacceptable that more than half of the states in the US, including our neighbors in Idaho, are choosing to rob patients of that right, forced to overcome unjust barriers simply to access the abortion care they need and deserve," Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho wrote in a statement. Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington oversees the Planned Parenthood clinics in Wenatchee, Moses Lake and others locations in the surrounding region.
In Moses Lake, a rally will be conducted by the Academic People of Moses Lake on Sunday, June 26. Academic People is a women's advocacy group. The march opposing the federal court ruling will begin at Sinkiuse Square (306 S. Ash Street), will span to Walgreen’s down Broadway, then back down Broadway to Pita Pit, then back to Sinkiuse Square down 3rd Ave. The rally will begin at 1 p.m. and will last until 3 p.m.
"SCOTUS has stripped half of Americans of their freedom to control their own bodies. We need to show them that those rights aren’t theirs to take away. We Won’t Go Back!" the Moses Lake-based organization wrote.