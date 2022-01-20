OMAK - A $50,000 grant from the state’s Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) is an indication that some serious progress is potentially on the horizon in Okanogan County.
CERB granted the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation enough money to conduct the “Colville Tribes Munitions Manufacturing Feasibility Study.”
The project consists of a strategic plan to locate a munitions manufacturing plant within or near the Colville Native American Reservation.
CERB funds are matched by $16,667 in local resources.