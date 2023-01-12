WENATCHEE — A second-degree murder charge was dismissed Wednesday against a 24-year-old man who fatally shot a man in September in Cashmere.
Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped the charge against Jesus Torres-Lucatero and a charge of rendering criminal assistance against his brother, Guillermo Torres-Lucatero. The two were released from jail after charges were dismissed.
The two were arrested in connection to a Sept. 23 shooting outside the Cashmere Valley Bank. Surveillance video shows 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo pull up to the brothers’ vehicle in the parking lot and exit his vehicle. Urbina-Sotelo then attacked Guillermo Torres-Lucatero with a baseball bat.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero fired at least three shots from the vehicle, hitting Urbina-Sotelo, who was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he died.
In a motion to dismiss, prosecutors say Jesus Torres-Lucatero was justified in using deadly force in defense of his brother as he was being attacked by Urbina-Sotelo with the baseball bat.