iFIBER ONE News didn’t have to ask, but we know Grant County Commissioner Danny Stone couldn’t be prouder of his son Allen Stone despite him coming up short in NBC’s American Song Contest grand final episode.
The esteemed musician has a musical inclination that only a select few possess and a singing voice that completely defies his appearance.
Stone performed his singe, ‘A Bit of Both,’ the song that helped him advance his way through previous episodes.
The Chewelah native with family in Almira scored the most points from judging panels of music professionals from various regions across the United States. Stone scored 105 points which dwarfed the runner-up contestant who had 88 points. However, the lion’s share of points was dealt by show viewers who voted. Allen scored a measurable amount of points but it paled in comparison to K-pop singer Alexa, who scored over double the viewer points Stone did.
Stone appears to be focused on live performances with a show set for Friday, May 20 at the Mural Amphitheater in Seattle.