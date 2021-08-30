GEORGE - Last week, iFIBER ONE News broke the story about the disappearance of Angela Melnick, a Bass Canyon attendee who was left behind by friends after she never returned to their campsite the day after the concert ended.
The 20-year-old woman from the Tri-Cities area made headlines when other friends and family went to the Gorge Amphitheater to look for her on Tuesday, Aug. 24, which was the day after the party she went with returned home without her. Friends and family began their search when it was realized she had left all of her belongings behind at the venue, including her phone, which was found by a Live Nation employee. After law enforcement was notified, Moses Lake Police found her late Tuesday night at the Wingate Hotel.
An article published by EDM.com (Electronic Dance Music), revealed a perplexing twist in the story. According to the publication’s write up on the ordeal, Melnick revealed that she had disappeared on purpose. EDM stated that Melnick had left behind her belongings intentionally; possessions that included her phone, passport, and social security card. Melnick reportedly left her belongings in hopes that someone would steal her identity and that she was "following the word of God."
“I did that because I felt guilty for stealing someone else’s identity and breaking the law with it in CA…so in my opinion it’s only fair if someone stole mine. Also, I read something in the bible saying…if you’re gonna follow Jesus, give away everything you have, so I did and I’m still alive and unharmed," she stated on her social media page.
EDM also reported that Melnick had indicated via social media that she wandered off sober to get away. "I just wanted a break from the world," she said. Melnick then went on to detail how she deliberately opted not to communicate with family, friends, or authorities while she was considered missing.
Melnick says she, “went along with the flow” and took a job with a carpooling app CatchARide and stayed with the company at a hotel where she was located on Tuesday. “I’m a wild child and very spontaneous,” Melnick stated.
According to her Snapchat, Melnick implied that she’s back with family in the Tri-Cities, is apologetic, and appeared to acknowledge that she has been dealing with mental health issues.