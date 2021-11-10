OMAK - The Omak Chronicle reports that a man undergoing an evaluation at Mid-Valley Hospital after making suicidal threats, was running around the city of Omak naked after leaving the hospital on the morning of Nov. 4.
The newspaper reports that the incident took place just after 5 a.m. The man had left the hospital several times and was returned multiple times before things escalated.
The man was seen walking on Okoma Drive at around 7 a.m. Officers contacted the man, but corralling him was a bit of an issue due to the new state laws.
“Under our new (state) H.B. 1310, we cannot use force for detention so we are trying to take all the reasonable time, we have no designated crisis responders to respond,” Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen told the Omak Chronicle. “Naked man decides to dart into the roadway in front of a citizen who is unable to stop and strikes him. He is not badly hurt, but is hurt - road rash and bleeding.”
After officers’ repeated efforts to talk the man into going back to the hospital, but to no avail, they took the man into custody.
“We decided to take him into custody, at which time he resisted efforts to restrain him,” Christensen told the Omak Chronicle.
A taser was brandished, which diffused the man’s efforts to resist custody.
The newspaper reports that the man was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on numerous counts of disorderly conduct and was designated a crisis responder to help him through the ordeal.