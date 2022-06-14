20 year old Spencer Simpson of Ellensburg was one of 31 men who were arrested in the back of a U-Haul in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on Saturday. The group of men Simpson was affiliated with were all dressed in riot gear and were on their way to a counter-protest at the Coeur d'Alene Pride Festival, according to police. The large group of men are part of a white nationalist group called the Patriot Front.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, Patriot Front is a white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it to them, and no one else. They define themselves as American fascists or American nationalists who are focused on preserving America’s identity as a European-American identity.
Since the arrest, Simpson and the 30 other members have been bailed out of jail. Charged with criminal conspiracy, it appears bail for Simpson was set at $300, according to Idaho court records.
Despite Simpson's affiliation with a radical group, he apparently came from more humble beginnings having been an Eagle Scout who voluntarily built a large sitting bench on the Manastash Ridge trail near Ellensburg in 2019, according to the Daily Record Newspaper. Simpson was a 2020 graduate of Ellensburg High School.
Simpson's arraignment in Kootenai County is set for July 18, 2022.