MOSES LAKE - Vending machines have dispensed all kinds of items, from computers to cigarettes to coffee, and of course snacks and drinks, but Narcan?
Yes, you can now find Narcan in a vending machine in Moses Lake and Wenatchee, but what makes this dispensable item unique is its ability to save lives. Narcan nasal spray prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond; it reverses the ill effects of a potentially fatal overdose.
Joey Hunter, network manager of the North Central Accountable Community of Health (NCACH), is responsible for project that put Narcan dispensing machines at the Alano Club in Wenatchee and the Open Doors Homeless Sleeping Center in Moses Lake, both of which are in high-foot-traffic areas of those ‘in recovery.’
North Central Accountable Community of Health, a subsidiary of the Washington State Healthcare Authority, works with its communities on specific health care and social needs-related projects and activities.
Hunter, a recovering heroin addict who moved from Moses Lake to Wenatchee in 2016, says NCACH partnered with Beacon Health Options; Beacon Health is a Massachusetts-based health network that treats mental health and substance abuse disorders nationwide. Beacon Health Options footed the $165,000 needed to fund the three vending machines, which cost $5,000 each (without Narcan), and the $150,000 needed to purchase 1,800 packs of Narcan ($75 each).
The nasal Narcan in the machines are free to those who need it. The dispensers are situated in areas that are staffed, so anyone acquiring the Narcan can be monitored and regulated.
A Narcan machine for Omak is currently being built. Omak’s Narcan dispenser will be housed at the Family Health Center starting at the beginning of 2022.
A ribbon cutting at all three machines will take place at various dates and times. Those times will be announced in the near future. The machines in Wenatchee and Moses Lake are fully functional and are operating as part of a 'soft opening.'