WENATCHEE - Washington National Guard members arrived at Confluence-Health Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee on Friday to help alleviate staffing demands.
Guard personnel were activated on Friday to perform non-clinical duties at hospitals in Everett, Richland, Spokane, Wenatchee and Yakima. Their duties will include transportation, meal delivery and supporting staff with clerical duties. Guard members were also activated to support three COVID-19 testing sites in Olympia, Seattle and Tacoma.
“These are non-clerical personnel, across the state, to help hospitals with non-medical tasks, to alleviate issues, particularly in their emergency department, and also to add testing capacity at these hospitals to get the testing to alleviate the challenge in emergency departments,” Gov. Jay Inslee said.
Inslee requested 100 Guard members to be activated. Guard members are expected to be deployed for about four weeks.
Since March 2020, more than 2,500 Guard members have been deployed in support of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response.