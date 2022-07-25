EPHRATA — Law enforcement agencies across north central Washington are inviting the community to annual National Night Out events.
Moses Lake police are holding their event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at McCosh Park. The event includes free activities, food, sno-cones, fingerprinting for kids and bike registration. There will also be a variety of safety information from local organizations. Moses Lake police Chief Kevin Fuhr and Grant County interim Sheriff Ryan Rectanwald will also be featured in a dunk tank.
In Quincy, National Night Out is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Lauzier Park, offering food, entertainment, games and more. Neighborhood block parties are also planned for Aug. 2.
East Wenatchee and Wenatchee police are holding National Night Out on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Eastmont Community Park. The event includes a bike and helmet giveaway, corn hole tournament versus police, free food, games and more.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is hosting National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Cashmere Riverside Park.