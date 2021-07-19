MOSES LAKE - After being canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Moses Lake police are welcoming the community to the 11th annual National Night Out set for Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The free event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McCosh Park.
Information on crime prevention, traffic and child safety and resources from public safety and health organizations will be available, along with free sno-cones sponsored by GRANCO, free fingerprinting for kids and free bike registration.
The dunk tank is also returning with Moses Lake police Chief Kevin Fuhr and Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones set to hit the water.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote partnerships between police and community members held across the country.
For more information, contact the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-764-3887.
Wenatchee police are also holding its annual National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at three city parks: Lincoln, Washington and Rotary.