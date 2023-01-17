BENTON CITY - According to the Tri-City Herald, meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pendleton, Oregon are turning to the public for help in figuring out an odd radar signal that was primarily detected out of the Benton City area.
On Tuesday, NWS posted a GIF that was a few-second recording of the moment a sudden, perfectly circular burst was detected by radar.
NWS says the unique reflectivity occurred sometime between 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Meteorologists told the newspaper that radar typically detects cloud formations, but it can also read things like concentrated dust plumes or walls, gas emissions, agricultural activity, flocks of birds, etc.
Meteorologists say the signal's uniform, circular shape makes it extraordinary.
The signal was mostly detected in Benton County, but it appeared to partially dissipate into the southern most portion of Grant County.