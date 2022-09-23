LINCOLN COUNTY — A nationwide extradition arrest warrant has been issued for the husband of Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman, found dead in a field Thursday in Lincoln County.
Charles Bergman, 54, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to his wife’s death, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Theresa was found dead Thursday afternoon in tall grass in a rural area in Lincoln County. Investigators have not yet released a cause of death.
Charles Bergman remains unaccounted for.
Charges Bergman was last known to be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala with Washington license plate BLU5395. Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Charles Bergman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 509-725-3501 or call 911.