WARDEN - A contractor working near Warden High School severed a natural gas line Monday morning, leading to the school to go into a shelter-in-place mode.
The public was asked to stay away from the area as Avista Utilities worked to isolate the leak and shut down the gas line.
Warden High School went into shelter-in-place and portable classrooms had to be evacuated, according to the sheriff’s office.
Avista was able to shut down the gas line just before noon. It was determined a contractor using an auger had cut the gas line while working near the high school.
Warden High School is back to normal operations.
No injuries were reported during the incident.