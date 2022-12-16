WENATCHEE — All 30 NCW Libraries branches will also be serving as warming centers as frigid temperatures are expected.
Areas in north central Washington are expected to see temperatures drop into the sing digits through the weekend, with snow returning early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
NCW Libraries has branches in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties. The libraries are available as warming centers during regular operating hours.
The 30 library locations also served as cooling centers during the summer.
For more information and operating hours, visit www.ncwlibraries.org.