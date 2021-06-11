MOSES LAKE - NCW Libraries is kicking off its Summer Library Program on June 14 with a number of activities and virtual programming.
“The primary goal of our Summer Library Program is to encourage pleasure reading among all ages across north central Washington, to promote continued learning, and to help prepare children and teens for a successful school year,” NCW Libraries staff stated.
Activities include a challenge pack/reading log with prizes available for completing challenges and tracking reading, all-ages book bingo, summer reading recommendations, free activity kits and virtual library programs.
The Summer Library Program goes until July 31. More information on the program can be found at any of the 30 NCW Libraries branches or online at www.ncwlibraries.org/slp.