WENATCHEE - NCW Libraries is embarking on a $10 million, multi-year revitalization of 28 of its library branches across north-central Washington.
The library district is partnering with cities and other building owners, investing funds across the district to update spaces and add features that will be unique to each location based on needs and wants of the community, according to NCW Libraries.
“This project is an unprecedented opportunity for NCW Libraries to partner with its branch communities to redesign their libraries to bring them up to 21st century standards and more importantly, to reflect the communities they serve,” said Library Trustee Denise Sorom. “Spaces will be inviting and highly flexible in order to accommodate a wide range of programs. This will drive up visitation and opportunities for engaging with communities partners. Libraries will be able to act as community gathering places, centers for creativity and learning in addition to offering the same wide range of services patrons have enjoyed for years.”
Work will be done over the next three to five years, in groups of nine to ten libraries at a time. Library staff plans to meeting with city leaders and building owners this fall to discuss the plan before gathering input from libraries users and community members.
Of the 30 libraries operated by NCW Libraries, 29 are owned by cities and community groups.
“The library facilities that our municipal partners and friends of the library groups provide for their communities play a crucial role in the library services we are able to make available, and we are incredibly grateful for them,” said Executive Director Barbara Walters. “We are excited to partner with building owners and other stakeholders as we begin talking about how the library’s resources can enhance the library facilities they provide.”
The only NCW Libraries owned library, the Wenatchee Public Library, recently underwent an extensive remodel and is not included in the $10 million project. The district’s Winthrop Library is currently under construction and is also not included the project.
NCW Libraries’ previous administration had accumulated the $10 million reserve funds over several years, which was set aside for strategic initiatives in 2018.