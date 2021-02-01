WENATCHEE - Close to 11,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine in the first week of Washington four mass vaccination sites.
According to the state Department of Health, 1,550 people got their vaccination in Wenatchee, 3,817 in Kennewick, 2,509 in Spokane and 3,060 in Ridgefield.
The more than 3,600 appointments at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee are already booked this week. New appointments were posted around noon on Sunday and quickly filled up. The next round of new appointments will be posted on Sunday, Feb. 7 at prepmod.doh.wa.gov/clinic/search. Residents who attempted to make an appointment after the slots were filled were offered a waitlist option and will be contacted to schedule an appointment in the coming weeks.
People eligible for the vaccine includes everyone age 65 and older and those 50 and over in multigenerational households.
As of Jan. 30, 5,767 Chelan County residents have received the first dose of the vaccination and 1,812 residents are fully vaccinated; 2,225 Douglas County residents have received the first dose and 714 are fully vaccinated; 4,399 Grant County residents have gotten the first dose and 874 are fully vaccinated; and 3,972 Okanogan County residents have received the first dose and 652 are fully vaccinated.