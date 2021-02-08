MOSES LAKE - Outdoor recreation retailer Tri-State Outfitters will close its doors to the Moses Lake community in 2021.
The store decided to fold up its Moses Lake operations after opening in the lake city in 1982. The retailer says it will close for good on May 12.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to a store associate who says the store won’t be liquidating inventory leading up to the closure. It will disperse remaining inventory to other stores across the pacific northwest.
As to why the store is closing, store staff were unable to disclose the reason and deferred to the manager who was off on Monday.
After the closure of the store, the nearest Tri-State Outfitters will be in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.