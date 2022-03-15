SPOKANE - A proud night for a Wenatchee family who traveled a lengthy distance to see their daughter perform with the Gonzaga Symphony was nearly marred by tragedy two weeks ago.
An article by the Spokesman Review reports that on Feb. 28, Luis and Sundi Perez were in the audience that night, eagerly waiting to see their 18-year-old daughter, Brooke, play violin with the school’s symphony.
During warm-ups, 54-year-old Luis was taking pictures, but only seconds later, he went into cardiac arrest, according to the publication. Luis appeared to be having a seizure, but went limp a short time later, prompting swift action by an off-duty Spokane police officer and nurses in the crowd.
CPR was done on Luis, but to no avail. Within five minutes, someone brought a AED defibrillator over and Luis was reportedly shocked back to life. The Spokesman Review was told by the off-duty police officer, Xenon Berkley, that Luis was revived after one shock, something that is very rare.
“Without that (AED Machine), he wouldn’t have survived," Berkley explained.
The Spokesman Review reports that the couple’s daughter, Brooke, the 2021 Washington State Apple Blossom Queen, was informed of her father’s emergency and left to be with her family about 15 minutes before the performance.
After a successful surgery, doctors say Luis’s heart attack was caused by an abnormal heartbeat.
“At times I get a little emotional over it, just the thought that these people jumped in and helped my wife to bring me back to life,” Luis told the Spokesman Review. “I thank God that those people were there in the audience. I just can’t thank them enough.”