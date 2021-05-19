SOAP LAKE - Grant County Fire District 7 is in dire need of 'air' in terms of updating the apparatuses that provide oxygen to firefighters when navigating through thick smoke during a blaze.
The High Rollers Auxiliary is the fundraising liaison for the fire department. For the first time, the auxiliary club has moved its fundraising efforts online; a GoFundMe has been started.
The crowd sourcing website has a fundraising goal of $25,000, which will cover the cost of 36 15-year-old self-contained breathing apparatuses; each canister costs just under $700.
Firefighters say the canisters will be out of compliance on December 1st.
