BRIDGEPORT - An elderly woman has passed away from injuries she sustained in a June 27 crash at Leahy Junction about 17 miles southeast of Bridgeport in Douglas County.
Washington’s State Patrol office notified media on Thursday, July 7, that 76-year-old Darlene Wilder had succumbed to the physical harm inflicted upon her during the crash.
Keelee Wilder Boozer, a 28-year-old Newaukum Prairie resident, was stopped at a stop sign at Leahy Road and SR 174. State troopers say Wilder Boozer, driving a 2015 Subaru Outback, pulled out in front of a 2006 Jeep Commander heading west on SR 174.
The two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the state patrol. Wilder’s vehicle was struck on the rear passenger side, killing Darlene.
Keelee was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way and was transported to Grand Coulee Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
Darlene was declared dead at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The Okanogan woman driving the Jeep SUV was unhurt.