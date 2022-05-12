LAKE CHELAN — The U.S. Forest Service Chelan Ranger District is proposing a new trail along Lake Chelan.
The proposal includes developing about 6.5 miles of non-motorized trail near 25 Mile Creek State Park, including portions of the historic Civilian Conservation era Box Canyon Trail. The new trail would run parallel to Lake Chelan.
The trail would “meet the growing demand for local non-motorized trail opportunities, and increase access to Lake Chelan,” U.S. Forest Service officials stated. “Trails will appeal to a wide range of trail users.”
Officials say the project is one of the top goals of the Lake Chelan Community Open Space Vision, promoting community health through increased access to trails, parks and the lake.
The project was originally approved back in the 1990s but was not implemented as securing access across private land was not successful. The current proposal avoids all private lands.
More information on the project can be found here: https://bit.ly/3yvh2hv