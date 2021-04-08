PASCO - That 1.5-hour road trip to the Tri-Cities is worth it if you’re flying to and from the Los Angeles area for only $38.
On Thursday, the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco announced a new commercial airline that can fly between Pasco and Hollywood-Burbank starting April 29.
To entice customers to use the new startup airline, Avelo is offering flights between the Los Angeles area airport for an introductory one-way flight fee of $19.
iFIBER ONE News did a mock booking of a round trip between the Tri-Cities and Hollywood-Burbank on Avelo’s website and the total came to only $38 round-trip before seat booking fees, check-in fees, and carry on fees.
Avelo allows you to pick your seat; the more favorable the position of the seat is, the more you are charged. After selecting our desired seats to and from California, the cost went up to $55 for a round trip; that didn’t include the $10 fee per checked in bag and the $35 fee for each carry-on bag.
Avelo is reportedly America’s first new mainline airline in 15 years.
Avelo also flies to various destinations via the Hollywood-Burbank Airport along the west coast; states with Avelo destinations include Oregon, Utah, California, and Arizona.