The bird flu situation in Washington state doesn't appear to be getting any better with the most recent outbreak reported on Tuesday, July 19 by the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
The outbreak was reported in a medium-sized mixed flock of birds in Snohomish County. On Wednesday, officials with the Grant County Fairgrounds announced a recommendation by the state for fairs to do all bird showings remotely. Grant County says the bulletin from the state is a "recommendation" and not a "law," but for the safety of all animals at the fair it will heed the state's advice with all bird displays be virtual for judging and the auction will be conducted online through Chuck Yarbro Auctioneers.
"The Washington State Veterinarian has recommended the suspension of exhibitions, fairs, and poultry sales until 30 days after the last detection of HPAI in the state to prevent further infection and spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Washington State. The exhibition/fair/sales suspension is a recommendation not a RULE. However, the risk of commingling birds is significant and could result in the death of all birds that attend an event. WSDA strongly recommends suspension of all shows/exhibitions and non-terminal sales."
If an outbreak of the avian flu were to occur during fair time, it would likely result in a drastic alteration of fair operations.