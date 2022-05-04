MOSES LAKE — A California-based battery materials company has purchased a facility in Moses Lake to manufacture lithium-ion anode battery materials for the automotive and cellphone industries.
The company Sila purchased a 600,000 square foot facility that will bring hundreds of new jobs to Moses Lake. Sila CEO Gene Berdichevsky, while not releasing fully financial details, said buying and equipping the building for the first phase of production will cost more than $100 million, with full operation expected in the first half of 2025.
Sila is converting an industrial building on 160 acres in Moses Lake into the high-tech facility. The location of the facility was not released.
Sila is making an initial investment to deliver silicon-based anode production sufficient to produce power batteries in 100,000 to 500,000 electric vehicles and 500 million cellphones annually.
Production lines at the facility will begin in the second half of 2024.
“Sila is delivering proven next-generation anode materials today,” Berdichevsky added. “Our new Washington state plant builds on that momentum offering the manufacturing capacity to meet the needs of our auto partners on their way to a fully electric future.”