Friday was an apparent victory for Dan Newhouse and parties greatly affected by wildfires and weather over the last two years.
On Friday, President Joe Biden signed the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act, which included $28.6 billion in emergency money for recovery from natural disasters that had occurred as far back as 2019.
Within the bill is legislation led by Republican 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse, which appropriates billions to farmers affected by the fires. Rep. Newhouse’s legislation, H.R. 267, the 2020 WHIP+ Reauthorization Act. This legislation includes coverage for losses of crops (including smoke-tainted wine grapes, excessive heat and Quality Loss Assistance) occurring in calendar year 2020 and 2021. In addition, $10 billion of the emergency supplemental appropriations were designated for the 2020 WHIP+ Reauthorization Act.
“Producers across Central Washington and the West are all too familiar with the damage that wildfires, smoke, excessive heat and drought can do to their lives and livelihood,” said Rep. Newhouse. “WHIP+ is a necessary resource for many producers as they continue to recover from this year’s devastating wildfires, excessive heat, and drought conditions in our region – while facing new threats every day. I am glad to see this much-needed legislation make its way to the President’s desk and be signed into law," Newhouse said.
Rep. Newhouse first introduced the WHIP+ Reauthorization Act in November 2020 and reintroduced it in January 2021. In July 2021 it passed the House Committee on Agriculture.
The bill was amended by the Agriculture Committee to reauthorize WHIP+ for 2020 and 2021 disasters and to provide relief for a broad range of events, including wildfires, hurricanes, drought, high winds or derechos, freeze, polar vortexes, excessive heat, and smoke taint.