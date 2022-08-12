MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake School District has released the new branding and logo for the high school’s new mascot: the Mavericks.
The mascot change is a result of a state law prohibiting the us of Native American names, symbols or images as public school mascots, logos or team names.
The school board approved Mavericks as the new mascot back in May. The other top submissions were Jets, Lakers, Mustangs and Raptors.
“MLHS athletic staff went to work with the Varsity Brands team to develop the look for the mascot while maintaining the original fonts and colors,” the district stated. “The two-toned maverick is designed to be bold and recognizable while working effortlessly across digital platforms and physical supplies.”
The new school mascots, including the Columbia Middle School (formerly Chief Moses) Red Hawks and Frontier Middle School Spartans.