OLYMPIA - With a multi-county COVID-19 outbreak linked to high school wrestling tournaments, the state Department of Health has added new safety measures for school sports.
An estimated 200 virus cases are now linked to wrestling tournaments held in early December. Health officials say genomic sequencing confirmed at least three of the cases are the omicron variant.
Beginning immediately for high-contact sports and activities, which includes basketball, wrestling, and competitive cheer, all athletes, coaches, trainers and support staff will be required to be tested for the virus, regardless of vaccination status. The Department of Health has also increased testing frequency from two to three times per week.
Under previous requirements from the state, any student athlete that was vaccinated against the virus was not required to test for the virus to compete in indoor sports.
“Omicron is a game-changer, but we know layered prevention measures slow the spread of COVID-19 in sports, schools, and communities,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary of the state’s COVID-19 response.
State health officials are also reminding people of the existing requirements for all K-12 sporting events — all indoor event spectators are required to wear masks, athletes and coaches are required to wear masks in indoor public spaces except when actively competing.
“Vaccinations, in addition to testing and masking, will help keep our athletes healthy and allow everyone to continue to enjoy sporting events while also limiting the spread of disease,” said Chief Science Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett.