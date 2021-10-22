Adams County has been granted $523,919 to improve distance learning and telemedicine in the most rural parts of the county. The federal Rural Development broadband funding was announced by 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse this week. The money came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Funding will be used to serve students and members of the Davenport, Hatton, Lind and Ritzville communities.
Proposed hub/end-user sites for this project will be the Davenport High School, Davenport Elementary/Junior High, Lind Elementary School, Ritzville Grade School, Lind-Ritzville Middle School, and Lind-Ritzville High School.
This project will bring telecommunications equipment into these schools and also allow the districts to expand College In the Classroom programs, share teacher resources, expand professional development, expand remote learning capabilities, and begin offering students and community members access to telemedicine opportunities.
This project will impact an estimated 1,500 rural community members.