MATTAWA - Mattawa is shedding its reputation of being a ‘sleepy farming community’ and appears to be inheriting a standing of being a ‘bustling boom town.’ The arrival of several new businesses and apartment complexes over the last couple of months has earned the Mattawa a new title.
The Dollar General grocery store in Mattawa opened in mid-November.
Sky’s Coffee opened at the Port of Mattawa on Dec. 6.
Mattawa’s newest business will be Studio 21, a tattoo parlor and nail salon that is set to open on January 22 at 11 a.m. Studio 21 is situated at the Port of Mattawa’s Incubator Building in Suite B on Road 24 SW.
In summer 2021, a Castle Car Wash opened for business next to the city’s newest housing.
At the end of the 3rd quarter of 2021, the 67-unit Orchard Apartments complex opened just west of the SR 243 roundabout on Pat Chee Drive. The apartments offer two, three, and four-bedroom units.
Within the last month, Catholic Charities broke ground on its low-income housing unit just of SR 243 west of the roundabout near Tiddaly Diddalys. The project is expected to take one year to complete.
Port of Mattawa Executive Director Lars Leland says a number of nationwide business chains have plans to set up shop on Port property in the near future. Leland says interest from commercial tenants drastically accelerated over the last year.