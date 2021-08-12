WENATCHEE - A report filed by iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reversed the initial suspicion as to what caused the 12,000-acre fire in Wenatchee last month.
KPQ reports that a Department of Natural Resources investigator has ruled out that the blaze was caused by an illegal burn; the cause of the fire is still not known. The investigator believes that the blaze was sparked 60 feet to the north.
Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb told the radio station that the fire was likely started near an orchard where motor bikes, tractors, and ATVs pass through.
“It could have been something that came out of the exhaust, a particle of carbon,” said Plumb. “Or it could have been a stalk of grass or seed pods that might have been up against a muffler, or an engine that got hot and burned and dropped out in that particular locations.”
Plumb says DNR investigators believe the fire started on a road next to the orchard, burned through brush, and the flames eventually made their way to a burn pile.
Spanning throughout the Sunnyslope area between Monitor and Wenatchee, the blaze consumed over 12,000 acres and destroyed several outbuildings.