KHQ-TV reports that BNSF and Amtrak are facing yet another lawsuit after September’s Joplin, Montana derailment.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday.
KHQ reported that the lawsuit filed by an Amtrak employee who was on the train at the time of the crash and is seeking $75,000.
The employee claims the injuries they endured during the derailment were due to Amtrak and BNSF’s negligence. The plaintiff alleges BNSF did not discover a fault in its track, which was responsible for the derailment. BNSF reportedly did not fix the flaw in the track where the derailment occurred. The lawsuit also claims that the train was going too fast at the time of the derailment. The lawsuit states that Amtrak did not properly train their employees should a derailment occur.
The plaintiff believes BNSF’s negligence was a cause in the result of injuries to their head, shoulder, spine and hip, according to KHQ. KHQ’s article also states that the plaintiff is seeking damages for a loss of income, pension benefits, and future losses incurred from medical expenses; the plaintiff believes their post-traumatic stress disorder was also a result of the derailment.
In total, three people died as a result of the wreck and eight lawsuits have been filed.