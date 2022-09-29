MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake School District has released the new logos and branding for two of its middle schools.
Both Columbia —formerly Chief Moses — and Frontier have new mascots beginning this school year due to a state law prohibiting the use of Native American names, symbols or images as public school mascots, logos or team names.
The Columbia Middle School Red Hawks logo keeps the school’s color scheme in the new branding. The Frontier Middle School Spartans logo returns to royal blue and silver, with the FMS initials embedded in the Spartan helmet.
The district’s mascot committee, consisting of students, staff, parents and community members, vetted hundreds of mascot ideas and submissions before recommending the Red Hawks and Spartans. Students at both schools voted on the logos when they returned to school.