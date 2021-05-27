WENATCHEE - Pest management on orchards at the turn of the last century is still concerning us a century later today.
That’s why the Department of Ecology is making maps available to the public to help people identify where former orchard lands might have lead and arsenic soil contamination, including throughout Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Leavenworth, and Chelan and beyond.
The contamination lingers in the soil and is the residual byproduct of pesticides that were used in the late 1800s, when orchards were first planted, through the 1950s.
Ecology communications manager Joye Redfield-Wilder says there are steps people and developers can take to protect themselves and reduce the risk of exposures. These can include having sites sampled for contamination, covering bare dirt with grass or a concrete pad and, in new construction, removing tainted soil and replacing with clean soil.
The maps are one outcome of a year-long effort by a stakeholder group to provide residents and developers effective remedies as old orchard lands transition to new uses, like housing developments.
Redfield-Wilder recommends that you get the soil tested if maps show your property with potentially contaminated areas above 20 parts per million in arsenic and/or above 250 parts per million in lead.
The map depicting areas of contaminated soil can be found here.