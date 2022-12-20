MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake’s new Larson Recreation Center will have a soft opening and open house starting this week.
The recreation center will have a soft opening from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Dec. 30. The open house is from Dec. 22 to Jan. 31. Admission to the facility is free during the open house period, with the rec center open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Holiday ornaments will be handed out on Thursday and Friday this week on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Beginning Jan. 2, the facility will begin normal operation hours, which are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Starting Feb. 1, visitors must purchase a pass to use the facility. Daily, monthly, six-month and annual passes, and a punch card options are available. Kids 6 and under are free.
Construction of the new 30,000 square-foot facility began in May of 2021, replacing the batting cage facility that had been closed since 2014.
The new facility includes flexible spaces for sports, camps and classes, with a gym, classrooms, indoor track and fitness area. The facility is also home to the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, which moved into the facility this week.
For more information on passes, programs and activities at the recreation center, visit www.mlrec.com.