MOSES LAKE — A committee working on a new mascot name for Moses Lake High School has narrowed the submissions to its top five.
The committee received more than 1,000 submissions from students, staff and community members for new mascot ideas to replace the Chiefs.
Based on geographical and/or historical significance to Moses Lake, the committee is down to these top five submissions:
- Jets
- Lakers
- Mavericks
- Mustangs
- Raptors
The public can now vote and rank the proposed mascot names online here: https://bit.ly/3MhNwjr. Voting ends at 4 p.m. on Friday.
The vote is for the high school mascot only. Logos and artwork will be determined after the mascot is finalized, and the school colors will remain maroon and gold.
Mascots at the high school, along with Chief Moses and Frontier Middle school, are being changes after the Colville Tribes denied allowing schools to use Native American names, symbols and images as mascots, logos or team names.