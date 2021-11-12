CASHMERE - On Friday, Liberty Orchards, the makers of the famed Aplets and Cotlets, introduced a unique new flavor to its assortment of confectionary delights.
After 100 years owned by the same family, it’s the first new flavor introduced by the company, KDV USA, that bought the longtime local candy maker earlier this year and saved it from being shut down.
“Our Liberty Orchard Test Kitchen came up with a flavor so good we just had to share it,” the company wrote.
The new candy is a Blueberry Almond Cobbler. The candy gift boxes are now for sale.
“Our new Blueberry Almond Cobbler combines intense blueberry flavor with crunchy almonds for a tempting confection berry-lovers will crave,” the company added.
The candies are packed in a 14 oz. Valley Blossoms gift box and are being sold at half the price a normal box of candies would cost.
Liberty Orchards is based in Cashmere, Washington.