MOSES LAKE - Since inaugurating its new recovery coach program in March, HopeSource has served 32 people from the Grant County Jail with addictions.
According to HopeSource, the recovery coach program helps people who were incarcerated as a result of their addictions. Its aim is assist recovery addicts in staying sober and puts them on the path to a better, healthier life. Coaches like Nokey Pando bring their lived experience, combined with training and supervision, to assist others in beginning and sustaining long-term recovery. Pando has been in recovery from drugs and alcohol for more than four years.
“I remember being in my active addiction, incarcerated, and not knowing what I was going to do when I was released. I had no hope,” Pando said. “I felt like there was nobody who could relate to the overwhelming number of barriers I faced to start a new life, even if the willingness was present. This is why I am so in love with what I do -- I have a hand to extend and be all those things that I missed out on.”
Services for clients can vary given their situation. While a client is still incarcerated, Pando will assist with writing a stability plan, which can include finding sober living housing, healthcare, recovery meetings, education and career opportunities, food stamps and other financial assistance. On release day, Pando is there to greet the inmate and provide transportation to arrange these vital services.
Recovery coaches meet weekly with those still incarcerated, starting three months before their release date, and then as often as needed once the client is getting settled in the community. Pando calls it “walking alongside them on their pathway to recovery.”
“I’ve had the privilege to watch a handful of men go from feeling hopeless and unsure about their future while incarcerated, to the spark in their eyes as they experience new things in recovery and realize that they can stay in recovery and build a new life,” he said. “Being in long-term recovery myself it is always a beautiful thing when I can learn something from those who I am helping.”
For more information, contact program director Nina Vickers at nvickers@hopesource.us
HopeSource, a nonprofit community action agency, has provided a wide range of human services in central Washington for more than 50 years.