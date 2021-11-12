ELLENSBURG - According to the Yakima Herald-Republic, search and rescue crews are holding out hope that a personal tech device worn by Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost will tell them where he’s at.
The newspaper reports that crews will deploy a drone outfitted with a Bluetooth signal detection device. Kittitas County Sheriff’s officials hope the drone will detect the signal emitted from Scheckengost’s Fitbit. The publication reports that it is the first time that technology has been employed in a search-and-rescue mission.
“We had one of the top rescue drone operators in the country in the room, and a technologist who worked for a major corporation in Bluetooth, and they came up with it on the fly,” Whitsett told the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The drone will be flown in hopes of finding the missing man on Saturday in a rugged area near Cliffdell.
The 56-year-old man last corresponded with family via text on Tuesday when he told them he was going out looking for elk. However, he didn’t check in that evening.
The following day, Schreckengost’s truck was found on a U.S. Forest Service Road a few miles northeast of the Whitstlin’ Jack Lodge.