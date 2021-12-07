WENATCHEE - The Chelan PUD and the City of Wenatchee have finally unveiled their 15-year master plan for Riverfront Park along the Columbia River. The plan includes the installment of a splash pad, train-themed play area, and a picnic pavilion as well as safety improvements to the Apple Capital Loop Trail.
“This is a long-range plan, set to occur over multiple phases, roughly spaced out every 5 years or so,” said Justin Erickson, managing director of district services at Chelan PUD (00:31:00 on the board audio recording). “It’s designed to provide that compelling vision that we anchor to going forward.”
The plan envisions 14 projects in three phases at Riverfront Park, a 31-acre area along the Columbia River just north of Fifth Street, extending south past Pybus Market to where the trail intersects with Worthen Street.The first phase of the Riverfront Park master plan is slated for 2022-2026 in coordination with the City of Wenatchee.
Projects include:
• Splash pad: A splash pad next to the existing restroom north of the Fifth Street roundabout, along with a new picnic pavilion and improved access from the parking lot.
• Grove trail segment: Includes options to separate bike and pedestrian paths along the Apple Capital Loop Trail with striping, dividers, landscaping, or some combination adapted to different areas of the trail.
• Train play area: A train-themed, accessible play area with a perimeter fence, shaded areas, and improvements to the depot for Wenatchee Riverfront Railway.