ELLENSBURG - Using a term commonly applied in the south, Ellensburg’s newest restaurant is the ‘lagniappe’ to the city’s food scene. ‘Lagniappe’ meaning ‘something extra, something special’ in addition to the city’s diverse food offerings for a town of its size.
Described as a ‘southern kitchen and cocktail bar’ Julep opened its doors in the space formerly occupied by the Soup Bowl underneath The Gym in the 400 block of N. Main Street in downtown Ellensburg on Thursday.
The eatery is owned by Jill and Kyle Johnson of Ellensburg.
“We weren’t born here, but we chose here. We moved to the area ten years ago for school and never looked back. We fell in love with the people, the culture, the eclectic downtown, and each other. This community has become our own, and it’s an honor to contribute to its economic development in the best way we know how; slinging great drinks and well crafted, bespoke food while providing a welcoming, warm environment to all,” the couple wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The restaurant will release its full menu on Sept. 7, but some of its specialties include their Catfish po’boy sandwiches, Nashville “Hot Bird” sandwich, salt ‘n pepper shrimp po’boy, grits, ribs, burgers, brats, homemade biscuits and gravy, fried pork chops, fried chicken etc.
Julep’s specialty cocktails include their “Summer Collins, Aperol Spritz,” and of course, their Mint Julep.
The restaurants' herbs used in its cooking are grown in-house.
For more on Julep, go to their Facebook page or check them out on Instagram.