RITZVILLE - An article by the Cheney Free Press reports that MTV is in Ritzville filming several scenes for an upcoming reality show.
Details are limited, but the scenes are reportedly being filmed at a home on South Washington Street in Ritzville.
The Cheney Free Press reports that the production crew, mostly out of Los Angeles, chose Ritzville because they had flown into Spokane and didn’t want to travel by vehicle two hours just to film a few scenes. Ritzville was looked at as a more convenient filming location.
Details are limited about the show due to non-disclosure agreements, but one of the show’s main participants is from Moses Lake, according to the newspaper.
As to how long the production crew would be staying in Ritzville, that information was not disclosed by the hotel they are staying to assemble their equipment.
Nev Schulman of MTV is the producer of the new show, according to Free Cheney Press. Schulman is best known for being the host and executive producer of the MTV hit reality show Catfish. Moses Lake was featured in an episode of Catfish that aired in May 2021. Nyleana Bailey of Ritzville is also involved with the show, according to the publication.
We’ll have more details as they become available.