OLYMPIA - On Friday, Washington state’s Department of Labor and Industry released a set of new guidelines that help businesses return to a more conventional workplace environment.
L&I’s new mandate allows for maskless employees who don’t need to socially distance if they’ve been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
L&I says employers can still require employees to wear masks and socially distance if they choose to enforce it. In addition, before ending mask and social distance requirements, employers must confirm workers are fully vaccinated —by having the worker either sign a document attesting to their status or provide proof of vaccination.
Also, employers cannot fire or discriminate against an employee who is at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and is seeking accommodation that protects them from COVID-19 exposure.
Unvaccinated individuals are still required to wear face coverings in all public spaces.
The new guidance does not change masking rules for health care settings like hospitals, long-term care facilities, or doctor’s offices; correctional facilities; homeless shelters; or schools. And the federal order requiring masks on public transportation remains in place.