OLYMPIA - A new Washington law that would prevent employers from testing pre-hires for marijuana consumption is being considered by lawmakers.
Legislators behind Senate Bill 5123 find "that the legalization of recreational cannabis in Washington state in 2012 created a disconnect between prospective employees' legal activities and employers' hiring practices." The bill goes on to say that "many tests for cannabis show only the presence of non-psychoactive cannabis metabolites from past cannabis use, including up to 30 days in the past, that have no correlation to an applicant's future job performance."
According to the language in bill, it would be unlawful for an employer to discriminate against a person in hiring if the discrimination is based on a person's off-the-job use of cannabis and away from work.
The law would not apply to employees in building and construction trades and those applying for a position that requires a federal government background investigation or security clearance.
So far, the building has only made its way to Senate Labor Committee and will be heard in executive session on Tuesday, Jan. 31.