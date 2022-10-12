LAKE ROOSEVELT — A new clean, drain, dry unit has been installed at Lake Roosevelt to help keep boats and other equipment clean to prevent the spread of invasive species.
The cleaning unit was officially opened on Tuesday at the Kettle Falls Marina.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington Invasive Species Council, along with other groups, have been working to install the cleaning units throughout the Columbia River basin.
A unit was also recently installed at Steamboat Rock State Park in Grant County.
The free systems include a wet/dry vac, blower system, hand tools and lights.
“Before you launch, just pull up to the machine, use the vacuum to remove any weeds, water from previous trips from live wells and bilge areas, or other debris from both inside and outside of your boat or watercraft, and brush to scrub off stuck-on items,” WDFW officials stated.
The clean, drain, dry units are funded through the U.S. Department of Interior.