A virtual open house has been set to showcase a new roundabout slated for Wenatchee in 2022. The Washington Department of Transportation says a multi-lane roundabout will replace the Easy Street and Hwy 2/97 intersection in north Wenatchee. Transportation officials say the new roundabout will improve mobility by reducing traffic backups and allowing a continual flow of traffic. Roundabouts are designed to reduce intersection conflict points that lead to head-on and T-bone crashes and lessen the severity of collisions when they happen.
Other improvements planned for this project include:
- Transit pull-out lanes.
- Shorter crosswalks along US 2/97 with rapid flashing beacons.
- An additional crossing at the south side of the Easy Street intersection, with a connection to the Apple Capital Loop Trail.
The virtual open house is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.