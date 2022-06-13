CASHMERE - The new West Cashmere Bridge is now open to traffic after more than two years of construction.
Chelan County Public Works opened the new 1,000-foot-long bridge on Sunday. The project, costing more than $26 million, was funded mostly through state and federal resources.
The new bridge replaces the old Goodwin Road Bridge, built back in 1929. The bridge had to be replaced after studies and inspections determined the bridge was “fracture critical” and a functionally obsolete structure. The old bridge had both height and weight restrictions, prohibiting freight trucks, school buses and some emergency vehicles from using. Engineers estimated the bridge would need to be severely restricted or even closed by 2022.
Construction of the new bridge started in the spring of 2020. There is also a new roundabout, the first in Chelan County, on the northern side of the bridge.
A formal dedication ceremony for the new bridge is scheduled for next week.